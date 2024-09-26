More than 100 council homes empty for more than six months as leader says financial model is ‘broken’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 100 council homes have been empty for six months or more in Barnsley, resulting in an annual rent loss of £485,000.

During a full council meeting today, Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Hunt urged Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council to address repairs in its council properties.

He added that complaints from dissatisfied tenants in his Darton East ward have surged in recent years.

“When I was elected in 2019, I hardly received any complaints,” he added.

“Now, it’s the biggest part of my casework. It seems to me that Berneslai Homes is an organisation in decline.”

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton, leader of the council, acknowledged the issue, stating that it is part of a larger, national housing crisis. “There’s simply not enough money to do the things that are now expected of housing providers, and more importantly, expected by tenants,” he said.

Sir Steve added that Berneslai Homes, which manages the council’s housing stock, has been transparent about the challenges it faces, and is focused on improving services. “Berneslai Homes recognises that and are honest enough to publish that data. They are also in the process of sharing that data, particularly around repairs,” he said.

He added that Berneslai Homes is currently reprioritising its budget to clear the repair backlog, which is ‘at the heart of customer dissatisfaction’.

He highlighted that despite current challenges, the organisation is performing better than many housing providers nationwide.

“Berneslai Homes is one of the better ones in the country, but it is not immune from those financial challenges, particularly around construction costs,” he explained.

He pointed out that the rise in construction costs since the Covid-19 pandemic has driven the repair backlog and exacerbated issues for tenants. “These costs have escalated beyond all anticipation, and that, in many ways, is driving those repair issues,” Sir Steve added.

An annual report from Berneslai Homes states that the number of complaints had increased by up to 90 per cent.

Common complaints include poor communication, delays with planned repairs, and damp and mould concerns.