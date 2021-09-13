More rates relief announced for businesses in Rotherham

Businesses in Rotherham could be granted further business rates relief if new plans are approved.

By Danielle Andrews, Local Democracy Reporter
Monday, 13th September 2021, 1:00 pm

Rotherham Council’s cabinet will discuss a new Business Rates Hardship Relief fund at their next meeting on September 20.

Councils can reduce the amount of business rates paid, if a business would would suffer hardship if the relief wasn’t granted.

In 2019/20, the council granted business rates relief of £80,896.

Town Hall.

If approved, a further £16,176 could be granted during 2021/22.