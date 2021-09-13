More rates relief announced for businesses in Rotherham
Businesses in Rotherham could be granted further business rates relief if new plans are approved.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 1:00 pm
Rotherham Council’s cabinet will discuss a new Business Rates Hardship Relief fund at their next meeting on September 20.
Councils can reduce the amount of business rates paid, if a business would would suffer hardship if the relief wasn’t granted.
In 2019/20, the council granted business rates relief of £80,896.
If approved, a further £16,176 could be granted during 2021/22.