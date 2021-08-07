More new Sheffield councillors turn up for induction training

The sessions ran over two days in May and were held remotely.

Of the 14 newly elected members, 13 attended all or part of the sessions.

Councillors said they would have preferred the programme to be face-to-face so they could get to know other councillors better but officers noted that participation had increased since it went online.

Sheffield Town Hall

Feedback on the induction was shared in a report for the audit and standards committee.

Overall, responses were positive but only four councillors completed the survey.

There were some complaints about the first day – covering five topics including a welcome, handling complaints and enquiries, revenues and benefits and how decision making works – suggesting it was “too heavy” and “there was a lot to absorb”.

Members said they found the second day more useful, covering Amey and Streets Ahead, housing services, public health and emergencies, waste and recycling and support.