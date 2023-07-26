News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Green man at UK pedestrian crossings to undergo major change
United face further Traore delay as fans wait for first glimpse
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Norwood injury extent clarified as “fluke” condemns United to defeat
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship

More compliments and fewer complaints recorded compared with a year before at Barnsley Town Hall

A report indicated that Barnsley Council had received more compliments and fewer complaints last year compared with the year before.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:02 BST

The report, which was made available prior to today’s (July 26) Cabinet meeting, highlighted that a total number of 452 customer compliments have been received by the Council – an increase from the previous year’s 414.

It also added that the number of complaints received significantly decreased from 712 to 406 (with 12 discontinued or withdrawn).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The outcomes from complaints showed 131 cases being upheld (there was a fault), 136 partially upheld (there was a fault in part), 110 not upheld (there was no fault), six inconclusive and seven pending completion.

Most Popular
Barnsley Town HallBarnsley Town Hall
Barnsley Town Hall

Last year (2022-23), 24 complaints progressed onto the review stage, of which one was in Core Services, six in Regeneration and Culture, one in Environment and Transport, one in Adult Social Care, seven were in Education, Early Start and Prevention, five in Children’s Social Care and Safeguarding and three were in Communities.

It was reported that there were also four complaints which progressed onto the statutory second stage of the Children’s Social Care Procedures and seven to the third and final stage of the process.

The total number of complaints progressing to the next stage of the procedures is a decrease in the number reported for 2021-22 (31).