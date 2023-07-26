A report indicated that Barnsley Council had received more compliments and fewer complaints last year compared with the year before.

The report, which was made available prior to today’s (July 26) Cabinet meeting, highlighted that a total number of 452 customer compliments have been received by the Council – an increase from the previous year’s 414.

It also added that the number of complaints received significantly decreased from 712 to 406 (with 12 discontinued or withdrawn).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outcomes from complaints showed 131 cases being upheld (there was a fault), 136 partially upheld (there was a fault in part), 110 not upheld (there was no fault), six inconclusive and seven pending completion.

Barnsley Town Hall

Last year (2022-23), 24 complaints progressed onto the review stage, of which one was in Core Services, six in Regeneration and Culture, one in Environment and Transport, one in Adult Social Care, seven were in Education, Early Start and Prevention, five in Children’s Social Care and Safeguarding and three were in Communities.

It was reported that there were also four complaints which progressed onto the statutory second stage of the Children’s Social Care Procedures and seven to the third and final stage of the process.