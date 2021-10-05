More cash needed for flood prevention in Barnsley

The report updates councillors on the overview and scrutiny committee on a number of schemes which began following flooding in November 2019, which affected 100 properties and 11 businesses in Barnsley.

One of the projects, the Lundwood Flood Alleviation Scheme, has been allocated £150,000 to progress.

The scheme has also been forwarded to the Environment Agency for a grant funding contribution.

Town Hall.

Spillway repair works at the “high-risk”, 228 year old Worsbrough reservoir began in August, and are set to be completed in November.

£250,0000 has already been allocated by the council to investigate and undertake the repairs, but a further £400k will be required to repair the shallows area.

A culvert replacement programme, which is at an “early stage” has received an investment of £250,000 to “commence investigations” during this financial year.

Around £6 million over four years is required to complete the programme, which will identify and repair culverts throughout the borough.

The report states: “Flooding has a significant impact on public health.

“The November floods generated a number of physical risks for people, from the direct risk of the incident itself to the contamination risk associated with clean-up activities