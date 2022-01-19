More background checks for Barnsley taxi drivers proposed

A new licensing policy, which will affect both private hire and hackney carriage drivers, is set to go before cabinet at their next meeting on January 26.

Changes to the policy include six monthly criminal record checks for drivers, a requirement for licensees to notify the council within 48 hours of an arrest, charge, or conviction for specific offences, more regular vehicle safety checks and DBS checks for vehicle proprietors, operators and booking and dispatch staff.

Councillor Steve Green, chair of the general licensing regulatory board, said the policy will be reviewed “at least” every five years.

Councillor Alan Gardiner, cabinet spokesperson for core services, said: “The introduction of these new licensing standards is a step in the right direction for the possibilities of Barnsley.

“With our growing town centre and principal towns with shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and leisure activities, ensuring that those living, working, and visiting our borough are safe is a number one priority.

“These new regulations will help residents feel assured that they can travel safely and can make the most of these upcoming facilities in the town centre and across the borough.”