More apartments planned for site of former Sheffield steelworks

A Sheffield neighbourhood which was once home to the city's former steelworks and little mesters could now see apartments on the skyline.

Developers are hoping to build a five-storey building with 62 one-bedroom apartments on Henry Street at Shalesmoor.

The site is next to the Bento housing development and the empty Kingston Works, a small 19th century cutlery factory with grade II listing.

Coda Architects, on behalf of developers, say in a planning application: “There is an opportunity to redevelop the site in a manner that is more in keeping with the higher density developments and emerging proposals coming forward in the immediate vicinity, providing significantly more benefits to Kelham Island, Henry Street and the surrounding area.

“It will create a residential development to contribute to the economic, social and cultural life of the Kelham Island area and central Sheffield.

“An appropriate architectural approach – in this case a modern interpretation of industrial architecture – could help to strengthen the identity and character of the area.

“A poor quality building would be replaced with a high density development of far greater value and benefits for the local area.”

Coda Architects say although the site falls outside Kelham Island conservation area, historical maps show that it was heavily populated by steelworks as well as dense residential units.

They said: “Sudbury Street was the setting for a number of little mesters workshops, until a tragic fire sept through the area in December 1921 - the narrow streets making it too difficult to get ladders to the higher areas.

“Kelham Island and its surrounding areas was once characterised by a mixture of industry and small scale densely packed residential areas for the workers who supported this industry to live.

“Since the 20th century, the area has seen a shift in scales, particularly from small individual housing units to larger scale flats.”

The planning department is considering the application.