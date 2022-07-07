Ms Cates, who appeared on BBC Two’s Politics Live yesterday to defend Mr Johnson, saying he had a “strong mandate” to continue from her constituents, has now reversed her support for the Prime Minister as more Government ministers resign.

In a statement, she said: “It is clear that the Prime Minister has lost the support of Conservative MPs and the confidence of the House of Commons. I am very sorry that we have reached this point, as I have always been loyal to his vision to unite and level up our country, and to the overwhelming mandate he received from voters at the last general election.

Miriam Cates MP. Ms Cates has reversed her support for Boris Johnson today after backing him yesterday.

"However, the Prime Minister's refusal to accept the reality of the situation is damaging our party and our country, and so I have reached the conclusion that he must now resign.”

Ms Cates, who has been the MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge since 2019, has u-turned on her support just minutes before BBC News’ political editor, Chris Mason, said on Twitter that the Prime Minister “will resign as Conservative Party leader today”.

National news organisations are announcing this morning Boris Johnson will resign today after a torrid week of cabinet and Government resignations following the PM’s handling of the Chris Pincher affair.