A Conservative Sheffield MP referred to a far-right conspiracy theory in a speech explaining what she believes is “destroying our children’s souls” in the UK.

MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge Miriam Cates told the National Conservatism conference how “cultural Marxism” is at the root of how “hope is sadly diminishing in so many of our young people”.

Cultural Marxism is a far-right conspiracy that claims the Christian values of traditional conservatism in the western world are being undermined and manipulated on purpose by progressivism and left-wing ideology. Ms Cates called it “the one overarching threat to British conservatism” and the cause of supposed declining UK fertility rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The phrase has been closely linked with antisemitic conspiracy theories because it supposedly stemmed from the machinations of a group of Marxist, Jewish scholars from the Frankfurt School. More broadly, the term is used to oppose critical race theory, atheism, secularism, political correctness, gay rights, sexual and reproductive freedoms, feminism, and multiculturalism.

SHeffield MP Miriam Cates used a speech at the National Conservatism conference to claim 'cultural Marxism' - a noted far-right conspircy theory - is to blame for "destroying our children's souls". Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe

Lord Mann, the Government’s independent adviser of antisemitism, reportedly decried the speech, telling the Jewish News website: “[it is] not appropriate for a parliamentarian to be using a term such as this.” Others say it is “clear” her usage is not towards Jews.

Ms Cates’ speech on May 15 claimed young people are being deprived of their futures and choosing not to become parents because they feel “no hope for the future”. She said: “That hope is sadly diminishing in so many of our young people today, because liberal individualism has proven to be completely powerless to resist the cultural Marxism that is systematically destroying our children’s souls.

“When culture, schools and universities openly teach that our country is racist, our heroes are villains, humanity is killing the Earth, you are what you desire, diversity is theology, boundaries are tyranny and self-restraint is oppression, is it any wonder that mental health conditions, self-harm and suicide, and epidemic levels of anxiety and confusion characterise the emerging generation?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reportedly, the head of the National Jewish Society has said he feels, in context, the usage has “no hatred of Jews implied at all”. Conversely, the Antisemitism Policy Trust’s Danny Stone said MPs have been sent a briefing on the phrase and its antisemitic links, adding: “There’s little excuse.”

Miriam Cates, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, said "cultural Marxism" was responsible for the supposed destruction of children's well-being and a rise a self-harm, suicide and mental health difficulties.

In 2019, current Home Secretary Suella Braverman was also reprimanded for using the phrase in a speech saying Conservatives were “in a battle with cultural Marxism… where freedom of speech is becoming a taboo”.

Ms Cates’ speech also claimed declining fertility rates were “more of a threat” to western society than Russia or global warming.

She said: “None of our philosophical musings or policy proposals will amount to anything long lasting unless we address the one overarching threat to British conservatism and the whole of western society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No, it’s not climate change, it’s not Russia or China or Iran. It’s not the neo-Marxist ideology that has so weakened our institutions. No, there is one critical outcome that liberal individualism has failed to deliver and that is babies.”