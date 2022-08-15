Minister in Doncaster to look at city’s bid in bringing Great British Railways HQ to South Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rail minister Wendy Morton visited Doncaster’s rail cluster – including major employers, the Danum Gallery, the Library and Museum and NCATI (National College of Advanced Transport & Infrastructure) and heard from business leaders and students on the future for the railways in South Yorkshire.

The tour follows similar visits to the five other locations in the running to be the HQ for the new Great British Railways organisation with only one weekend left before the public vote closes and we get a step closer to finding out which location has won the bid, the first of its kind.

Doncaster is up against Newcastle, Crewe, Derby, York and Birmingham in trying to secure GBR.

Make Doncaster home of Great British Railways Ministerial visit by Wendy Morton MP, Minister of State in the department for Transport.

The public vote closes at 23:59 on Monday, August 15 and this is an important step in the Government determining where GBR will go.

To vote, visit consultations.gbrtt.co.uk/great-british-railways/gbr-hq-vote/consultation/intro/

GBR is a new public body which will run and plan the rail network. Its establishment was announced as part of the Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail, published in May 2021. The public body will own the rail infrastructure, procure passenger services and set most fares and timetables.

Doncasters bid has the backing across South Yorkshire councils, the region’s mayor and the entire business community through the three chambers of commerce.

Ms Morton said: “If Doncaster is chosen, it will be really significant for the area, it will also mean a number of jobs will come to Doncaster which is an important part of our levelling up agenda.

“What I’ve seen is a bit more detail about Doncaster’s bid for the location of the GBR HQ. I’ve visited a number of sites in the city.

“I’ve really been struck by the number of links to industry, the innovation here and by the involvement of education and young people here in looking to the future.

“Doncaster is quite clearly very enthusiastic about the bid, very ambitious as a city, proud of its history in rail but equally looking forward to the future.”

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “I am proud of the way this bid has been collectively worked on across the city and for the city. We were ready to be a city and we became one, I believe we are ready to become the home of Great British Railways.

“Doncaster’s heritage with rail dates back to 1853 and world famous locomotives, hundreds of them in-fact, were born here.

“Today that tradition continues with over 50 rail companies basing Doncaster as their home, employing over 8,000 people. By becoming the HQ for Great British Railways, we propel our workforce, our economy, our skill-sector and we make our local ancestors proud.”

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard added: ““The whole region is proud to back the bid for Doncaster to become the new HQ for Great British Railways.