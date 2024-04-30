Miners memorial where ashes are scattered to be returned to original position after ‘tireless work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jones Homes is set to move a memorial pit wheel back to welcome visitors to the village after it was moved during the construction of 94 houses off Wood Lane.

A petition signed by 460 residents called for the wheel to be ‘repositioned in its correct location’, and Treeton Parish Council added that ‘the wheel was a gift and an important memorial to mine workers’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wheel was moved toward the entrance to the estate, from its original position facing traffic coming into the village, in a bid to make way for road access to the new estate.

“The Mine Wheel is an extremely important landmark in Treeton, it is not just a welcome to the village but an acknowledgement of its history and many former miners and residents have their ashes scattered in the coal tubs.”

RMBC has now accepted a further application for the wheel to be moved to welcome visitors into the village.

A spokesperson for Treeton Parish Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The Parish Council are pleased that a resolution has been found and that the Mine Wheel will now return to being a welcome to our village.

“We have worked tirelessly over the last two and a half years, often with little support from other bodies, to ensure that the views and feelings of the residents of Treeton were heard. We have taken the responsibility of representing their views and the strength of feeling very seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad