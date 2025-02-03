Sheffield museums bosses are battling controversial plans for a football-related sculpture next to the Millennium Galleries’ entrance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Home of Football wants to put up a sculpture marking a football match which was decided by the toss of a coin in the 1873 FA Cup. But Sheffield Museums Trust says the plans were put forwards without any proper consultation for a prominent, public, part of the city centre.

The work, called ‘Heads or Tails’, is intended to mark the decision to decide the tie between Sheffield FC and Shropshire Wanderers, after a second replay, with a coin toss. SHOF says Sheffield won to become the only team to win an FA Cup tie by the flip of a coin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan was to put the sculpture outside the Millennium Gallery entrance, on Arundel Gate, and the scheme has been put to Sheffield Council in a planning application.

The latest pictures of the sculpture, submitted to Sheffield Council in January, after concerns were raised by Sheffield Museums because of house close it was the the Millennium Galleries. Photo: Sheffield Home of Football | Sheffield Home of Football

But Sheffield Museums Trust has objected, and says any work of the sort proposed should go through a proper commissioning processes. SHOF say they are now looking to move the work further away from the gallery entrance following the objection.

Sheffield Museums Trust said in a letter to Sheffield Council in December that concerns about security, the lack of process and the proposed location for the work remained.

They said: “Positioning a sculpture at the entrance to a major regional Gallery validates and gives status to a work of art and would be a coup for any artist. Because of this, in the interests of openness and fairness, and to safeguard against poor quality decision-making, the process of appointing an artist at such a site should involve the City Council, Sheffield Museums and other stakeholders in an extensive competition and commissioning process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This approach would ensure that Sheffield attracts the very best proposals with work that reflects and embodies the cultural heritage values of our city centre. This proposal has not followed an appropriate public art commissioning process.

We are deeply concerned about the lack of fairness and equity in this appointment Sheffield Museums Trust

“We are deeply concerned about the lack of fairness and equity in this appointment and feel it reflects poorly on Sheffield Museums by association, and on the city as a whole.

“Works of public art should be of the highest quality - commissioned through a competitive process and drawn from the very best of contemporary practice - profession sector input is vital to achieve the international profile and long term impact that Sheffield needs.

“We therefore ask that any move to commission a sculpture recognising the city’s footballing heritage is subject to a public competition and that this involves the city council’s public art officer as part of a wider public art strategy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How the proposed 'Heads or Tails' sculpture outside Sheffield's Millennium Gallery museum, on Arundel Gate, would look under the original plans. Picture: David Westby/Sheffield Home of Football | David Westby/Sheffield Home of Football

They added that while the sculpture was funded by the artist and private supporters, it was nevertheless proposed that the work was situated in the public realm, and it would therefore impact upon publicly funded landscape, architecture and amenities, and they were concerned it could undermine the city’s reputation for public art.

They added: “We want Sheffield to attract the very best proposals with work that reflects and values the cultural heritage of our city centre. Likewise, in celebrating Sheffield’s footballing heritage, we should be aiming to raise the profile of culture in the city with a considered and curated commission.”

Sheffield Home of Football has now written to council officials again this month, and told them: “We are very pleased to confirm that we had a productive meeting with Sheffield Museums following which they proposed moving the sculpture further up the planted area at the side of the ramp. We are in full agreement with this suggestion.

“We also conducted a further two days of public consultation at the Victorian Christmas Market at Kelham Island Museum.”

They said 232 people had signed a petition in support of their plan.