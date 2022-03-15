Meadowhead school and Sheffield MP campaign for pelican crossing after pupil suffers fractured skull in road accident

The collision has prompted an MP to write to the council asking them to take action about traffic on Dyche Lane outside Meadowhead School.

The school’s headteacher says there have been a number of incidents on the road and has urged motorists to drive carefully.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh said she was contacted by the school who asked for her help to get a pelican crossing installed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh has urgently contacted Sheffield Council about a pelican crossing outside Meadowhead School after a pupil fractured their skull in a road accident

She said: “Over the last few months, they have witnessed a series of serious car accidents outside the school on Dyche Lane involving students.

“Last week, a child was knocked down and this resulted in the child fracturing his skull in two places.

“I’ve urgently written to Sheffield to ask them to investigate traffic on this road and look to install a crossing. I’m urging all drivers to please take care when driving down Dyche Lane.”

‘Drive carefully’ says headteacher

Headteacher Kam Grewal-Joy said the school was in discussion with the council’s education team regarding its request for a pelican crossing.

She said: “Unfortunately, there have been a number of incidents in the last three years resulting in injury to children whilst crossing the road.

“The most recent incident was last week and has prompted renewed interest in our request for the crossing.

“We have been informed that a number of Sheffield Council departments are now looking at our request with urgency and we hope that it will result in positive action for the students at Meadowhead.

“In the meantime, we urge all drivers to take care when driving on Dyche Lane and not to park on the double yellow lines so that it is safer for children when crossing the road.”

Back in 2020, the council said it would look at four schemes to help more people walk and cycle around the city, including Dyche Lane.