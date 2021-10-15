Mayor opens new bowling alley in Glassworks
Barnsley’s newest bowling alley was officially opened by the mayor today.
Councillor Caroline Makinson, mayor of Barnsley, opened Superbowl UK’s twelfth branch in the Glass Works complex.
As well as a 12-lane bowling alley, the complex includes a SEGA Prize Zone Amusement Arcades and bar, and Crazy Club Soft Play for youngsters.
Superbowl is the latest business to open in the next phrase of the flagship Glass Works complex.
The £200m development will be launched in phases over the next six months, with more businesses set to join TK Maxx, Next and Sports Direct, which opened their doors in September.
Cineworld’s state-of-the-art 13-screen multiplex will open early next year, and two new bars are set to open in December.
George Smith, marketing and events executive at Superbowl UK said: “This year has been tough for so many people, and we’re so proud today to open site number 12, and give the people of Barnsley a fun, safe environment to spend their weekends and social time.”