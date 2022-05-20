Mayor Oliver Coppard to extend 80 pence fares for 18-21 year-olds and plans dedicated team to look into South Yorkshire bus franchising plans

The Zoom Beyond concession, which was due to end in June, will continue as well as extending the free use of park and ride facilities across South Yorkshire.

The mayor has also written to the new CEO of First Group challenging them to ‘deliver better services for South Yorkshire’s communities’.

He also has also met Stagecoach staff at their depot in Rawmarsh to discuss the decarbonisation of the region’s bus network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard will extend 80 pence bus and tram fares for 18-21 year-olds and pledged to appoint a dedicated team to oversee the assessment of franchising the region’s network.

Regional bus operators have also been asked to share six years of their patronage, performance, and financial data. This will allow the MCA to get on with the work required to assess the benefits and risks of franchising in South Yorkshire.

Conversations about appointing a new Active Travel Commissioner to continue Dame Sarah Storey’s progress, have also begun.

Mr Coppard said: “For too long our communities have had to put up with a declining, underfunded public transport network, with regular cuts to services. That’s not ok. I’m going to do everything I can to bring about improvements as quickly as possible.

“That’s why this week I’ve agreed to designate a director with a dedicated team who will take the so-called ‘franchising’ assessment forward at pace, and I’ve also taken one of the first major steps in delivering that process.

“I’m going to continue to use every lever I have to create a network that works for our communities. That includes extending free park and ride services, because right now all too many people are struggling with the cost of living. And I’m extending the Zoom Beyond pass, keeping bus fares as low as possible for 18–21-year-olds across South Yorkshire.

“Longer-term, I’m determined to fight for a world class, integrated public transport network in our region. It won’t be quick, and it won’t be easy, but that has got to be the goal.

“The government has said they want to see a ‘London style transport network’ here in South Yorkshire by 2030 but right now we’re a million miles away from that goal and the clock is ticking.

“Without investment from government things are going to get worse, not better. We’re doing everything we can, but they need to put their money where their mouth is. We’re done with waiting.”

Matthew Topham, a campaigner at Better Buses for South Yorkshire, said: "We're delighted to see the mayor take these first steps to deliver on the ‘Better Buses Pledge’ he made at the request of our campaign during the election, with an accountable director to oversee moves towards public control and a prompt start to the official process.

"Implementing those policies could be the start of a game-changing transformation of our bus services where local people, not profits, become the driving purpose behind the network.

"Public control would unlock new powers to integrate tickets, simplify routes, improve reliability and stop ratepayers' money leaking out of the region.