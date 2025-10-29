Massive Union Jack flag placed on former council building in Chesterfield after officials removed first one
The red, white and blue banner now covers the entire side of the old North East Derbyshire District Council building in Chesterfield.
James Holmes, 51, who snapped up the site in 2021 to turn it into flats, says he’s making a stand for British pride.
And he’s not doing things by halves – the new flag measures a whopping 100ft (30m) by 24ft (7m).
It replaces an earlier version, half the size, which featured a “Fly the Flag” slogan and QR code.
That one was branded a “large-format advertisement” by Chesterfield Borough Council who ordered it to be removed.
Mr Holmes refused but Mother Nature stepped in when Storm Amy ripped it to shreds earlier this month.
Undeterred, the developer forked out £2,500 on a replacement last Friday, stripping off the branding to avoid another planning bust-up.
The dad-of-three said: “The wind tore the first one down, but the council were causing trouble too.
“I’ve taken out what they didn’t like – now it’s just the flag. I want people talking about where they can fly it.
“We’ve been indoctrinated to be ashamed of our flag. If you’re ashamed of it, why work hard and pay taxes for your country?”
He’s already spent £15,000 on flags for other projects and says he hasn’t heard yet if the council will try to pull this one down.
He added: “If they want to waste taxpayers’ money chasing me, let’s see how quick they are. Maybe they should do some real work instead.”
The council has been approached for comment.