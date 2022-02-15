GB eye, part of the Abysse Corp Group, designs, manufactures and distributes posters, prints, tableware, clothing and collectables based on popular TV shows such as Peaky Blinders, Pokemon and Rick and Morty.

The company has taken on a new 78,000 square foot purpose-built manufacturing and distribution unit at Enterprise 36, Tankersley at Junction 36 of the M1, in order to expand operations to meet growing global demand for its products in Australia, Japan, the USA and Russia.

Manufacturer with links to Peaky Blinders and Pokemon takes up new warehouse near Sheffield creating 15 jobs

Established in Sheffield in 1986, GB eye will retain its existing Parkwood industrial estate base but will use the Barnsley site for the production of posters, mugs, mouse mats and T-shirts, to reduce the company’s reliance on supply chains.

Since GB eye moved to the new unit, 15 new jobs have been created, and the company expects to employ up to 100 people once fully operational.

Teams will move from its existing Sheffield premises, but an additional 35 posts in sales, e-commerce, manufacturing and warehouse work over the next 12 months are expected to be created.

GB eye managing director Steven Birks said: “We’ve expanded into Barnsley to maximise the opportunity for growth. This is a superior location for distribution and the large ready-made pick and pack facility is perfectly designed to allow us to produce and store more stock and turn around orders much faster. We look forward to increasing sales dramatically.”

GB eye became the UK arm of the European Abysse Corp Group last year and Abysse has backed the company’s expansion in Barnsley, to strengthen the group’s reach in the UK market.

GB eye is a market leader in the UK with long-standing trade relationships with major retailers including Asda, Menkind, Game, HMV, Tesco, Argos, Smyths Toys and many more.

Abysse Corp has seen consistent double-digit growth in global sales over the last four years and aims to achieve a significant increase in turnover this year.

Steven said: “The market for fan merchandise is currently very strong as more people, young and old, seek to surround themselves with wall art and merchandise that celebrates their interests and passions and reflects who they are.

“Now we have moved, we are in an excellent position to scale-up production, sales and distribution to meet this growing demand.”

Councillor Tim Cheetham, Barnsley Council’s cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “We backed this speculative development at Enterprise 36, alongside the M1 corridor, because we knew it would be a real asset to the borough and would help us achieve our ambition to make Barnsley a destination of choice for companies with national and international reach.