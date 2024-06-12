Manor Oaks Road: Old Sheffield school site for sale, with plans for dozens of new homes

Nearly 70 homes could be built on the 1.69 hectare site

An old school site in Sheffield has been put up for sale by the council, with plans for dozens of new homes on the land.

The former St John's School site off Manor Oaks Road, Sheffield, which is up for saleThe former St John's School site off Manor Oaks Road, Sheffield, which is up for sale
The former St John's School site off Manor Oaks Road, Sheffield, which is up for sale | Google

The former St John’s Church of England Nursery Infant and Junior School plot, off Manor Oaks Road, in Wybourn, is listed for sale on Rightmove, with no price tag listed but ‘offers invited’.

The school closed following a decision in 2003 to amalgamate it with St Oswald’s Roman Catholic Infant and Junior School and establish a new joint denominational school, the new-build Emmaus school on Southend Road.

Pupils and staff at St John's Church of England Junior and Infants School, off Manor Oaks Road, Sheffield, in 1995. The school has since closed, with the buildings demolished, and the site is now up for sale.Pupils and staff at St John's Church of England Junior and Infants School, off Manor Oaks Road, Sheffield, in 1995. The school has since closed, with the buildings demolished, and the site is now up for sale.
Pupils and staff at St John's Church of England Junior and Infants School, off Manor Oaks Road, Sheffield, in 1995. The school has since closed, with the buildings demolished, and the site is now up for sale. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

The school buildings were subsequently demolished and in 2018 Sheffield City Council declared the site ‘surplus to requirements’.

The 1.69 hectare site has been earmarked by the council for housing, with the potential for nearly 70 homes, based on a suggested density of 40 plots per hectare.

The vacant site is described as having easy access to the M1 motorway and good public transport links, and being less than a mile from Sheffield city centre.

