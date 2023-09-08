Plans for a children’s home in Maltby have been turned down by Rotherham Council.

The scheme, which was refused on September 8, would have seen a three-bedroom detached property on Rotherham Road provide accommodation for two young people with emotional, behavioural or communication difficulties, challenging behaviour and/or learning needs.

The applicants applied for a lawful development certificate, but RMBC officers say that an application to change the use of the home would be required.

The applicants state that under the property’s existing use, up to six occupants are permitted to reside there, and only four residents would stay at the home under the proposals.

“[The] two adult and two children household does not amount to a material change of use as there is no material difference in activity to that which may be anticipated in the case of a conventional residential use,” state the applicant’s planning documents.

“The home would provide a safe family centred environment for the young people often at times when they are at crisis in their lives.

“The young person and sleep in carer would fall within the remit of a householder and the additional carer and manager would not be unlike or materially different to any other dwelling where carers visit on a daily basis for residents who require it.”

The proposal stated that there would be a minimum of one staff member staying overnight, and children would be provided with specialist support workers, heath visitors, counsellors and therapists.

However, RMBC planning officers state that movements generated by the care home would be ‘significantly greater’ than its use as a residential property, and that a material change of use would be required.

The report adds: “The use of the property as a residential home for two children with carers on a shift basis and a manager attending on a daily basis, in addition to occasional visits by a social worker, would increase the level of activity and car journeys to and from the property from that which currently exists.

“The property is considered to have insufficient parking and manoeuvring areas for the number of vehicles that would be visiting the site.