Major project to help families across ‘deprived’ Rotherham to be finished by March 2025
Rotherham Council is one of 75 local authorities to receive a share of £30m government funding to set up three hubs, which will make a range of support services easily accessible for families.
During an update on the scheme at Tuesday’ss (March 5) improving lives select commission, councillor Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people, said Rotherham was chosen because of the levels of deprivation in the borough.
Coun Cusworth added that three family hubs have been established in existing buildings, as just five per cent of the funding was ringfenced for building improvements.
The hubs are at the Brookfield Family and Children’s Centre in Swinton, Maltby Stepping Stones family and children’s centre, and The Place in Eastwood.
Further sites are being identified, according to a report.
In each hub, families can access services such as infant feeding specialists, nursery nurses, antenatal classes, midwives, perinatal mental health experts, employment support and substance misuse workers.
Coun Cusworth told the meeting that the council has also updated the family hub website, which is ‘so much improved. it’s almost unrecognisable’,
“The difference that will make will be improved access, improved connections between families, professionals and services,” added Coun Cusworth.
“The range of services, particularly at those three hubs is phenomenal – from substance misuse workers through to perinatal mental health through to….midwifery, and youth justice.”
The project is now focusing on offering other services to families, such as support for couples experiencing miscarriage loss under 20 weeks; help for families who have had a child removed from their care; parenting support and home learning support.
A report to the board states that detailed plans would be finalised by February.
Alex Hawley, consultant in public health, added that additional sites across the borough will also be brought into use as family hubs.
“A further 13 months of funded work will support the completion of the transformation project at end of March 2025, and leave behind a legacy of an improved offer for Rotherham’s families, offering families a better start and improving support to children and young people,” adds the report.