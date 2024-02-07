‘Major concerns’ over market works as entrance closure sees trader lose ‘£100 a day’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The £31m redevelopment will eventually see the library, markets, food hall, gallery, and event spaces brought onto one site, off Drummond Street.

Councillor Ian Jones said he had ‘major concerns’ about access to the market after work began last week.

He told today’s (February 6) improving places meeting that the market entrance from Drummond Street had been closed, leading to a loss of trade.

One trader told Coun Jones that he was losing an estimated £100 per day since the alterations began.

“Over the last week I’ve had complaints off traders, tenants, [and] customers,” Coun Jones told the meeting.

“Anybody coming to visit town would usually park in the [ Drummond Street] car park, walk across and into that side entrance.

“There’s been no signage to say that the entrance has been closed. It’s been on social media a couple of times that the entrance has been locked.

“[Traders are] now getting requests from customers ringing them up, saying have you shut, or how do I get to you?

“One of them has even gone to the extent of actually looking at what their trading figures are, and he reckons that they’re down about £100 per day since we started doing this nearly a week ago.”