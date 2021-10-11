Magna to host Sky news broadcast

Rotherham has been chosen as the location to launch “big ideas live”, a new event to be broadcast on Sky’s website, app and TV channel tomorrow (October 12).

The broadcaster says the event will bring together industry experts, business leaders and “political players” “in a bid to brainstorm solutions to some of the most pressing problems facing the UK today”.

The first event will focus on “firing up” business and economy in the wake of the pandemic.

Magna

Sky News’ economics and data editor Ed Conway, business presenter Ian King, and presenters Trevor Phillips and Samantha Washington will host panels and interviews with guests including the former Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, the chief executive of Siemens UK Carl Ennis, UK managing director of Arla Foods, Ash Amirahmadi, climate activist and former Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid and CEO of Smart Green Shipping – Diane Gilpin.

John Ryley, head of Sky News said: “Sky News has proven through the past 18 months that we provide a vital public service to make the critical topics of our day accessible and relatable to our viewers. This is an ambitious next step to take Sky News’ specialists live into communities around the country and examine some very big ideas.