Magid shortlisted for international young politician award
Magid Magid, member of European Parliament and former Lord Mayor, has been shortlisted for a prestigious international award for young politicians.
Magid, 29, was elected as the first ever Green MEP for Yorkshire and Humber last week after finishing his term as Lord Mayor of Sheffield – the first Green Party, Somali and youngest councillor to take on the role.
He is joined by 19 others on the shortlist for the One Young World Politician of the Year Award.
Magid said: “I’m delighted to have been shortlisted for this award. I don’t know who nominated me for it, but I thank them for it.
“It is great to be in such an amazing line-up of brilliant people from all around the world.”
The shortlist also includes Juan Gualdo, 35, who is recognised at the acting president of Venezuela by 54 governments and represents the state of Vargas and Safiya Wazir, 28, who was the first former refugee from Afghanistan elected in New Hampshire and has worked to overturn the death penalty.
The award recognises five politicians under the age of 35 from anywhere in the world. Last year more than 50,000 people were nominated.
It is judged by top politicians from across the world.
They aim to celebrate young politicians ‘who are using their positions to have a positive impact in their communities and countries.’
The awards will be presented at a summit in London in October.