Luxury apartment block could be built the grounds of Sheffield’s Chinese restaurant Canton Orchard

Developers were given permission in September 2020 to convert the Canton Orchard at Fulwood Road, Ranmoor from a restaurant into three two-bedroom apartments.

Now further plans have been submitted to build on land to the left hand side of the restaurant building, which is a former manor house.

The latest scheme is for six two and three bed apartments above undercroft parking.

Coda Bespoke Architecture says in the application: “This site sits prominently within the heart of the Ranmoor Conservation Area.

“The Fulwood area has seen a significant amount of new developments over recent years. There is an opportunity to contribute to this building of special character with what would be a welcome addition to a well sought after residential location.

“The design has been carefully considered to respond to the local context respecting scale, form and massing of nearby houses.

“The proposal aims to contribute to boosting the supply and choice of housing in the area. There has been a contemporary architectural approach in design and each apartment will have its own private terrace with glazed balustrades.”

Arts and Crafts style manor house

The original plans were amended and resubmitted following feedback. The majority of parking moved was internally to preserve the garden.

There has been a complete redesign of the building, heavy eaves have been removed and replaced with a flat roof and it now looks more contemporary.

Timber and render have been removed and most of the exterior will now be a mixture of smooth and pitched faced stone with some metal cladding.

The Canton Orchard was originally a home and is a distinctive three-storey building in an Arts and Crafts style surrounded by mature trees. It opened in 1988.

There have been previous plans to convert it with the applications later withdrawn or refused.

The site is opposite the Grade II* Listed St John’s Church, Grade II Listed Ranmoor War Memorial and Notre Dame High School.