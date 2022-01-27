Low-carbon council houses approved at Bolton-upon-Dearne in Barnsley

The homes will form a pilot scheme for Barnsley Council’s low carbon standard, and will be let to resident’s on the council home waiting list once complete, and works are due to begin next month.

The homes, on Billingley View, will feature solar panels with battery storage, gas-free heating, triple glazed windows, air source heat pumps and wider wall cavities for extra insulation

The ten two-bedroom and six three-bedroom semi-detached homes have been designed to be energy efficient with fossil fuel-free heating and hot water.

This scheme will set the blueprint for the standard of energy-efficient housing to be delivered by the council in future, and will set “an important precedent” for housebuilding across the borough.

The council’s Housing Strategy and Growth Team have worked with the Leeds Sustainability Institute (LSI), part of Leeds Beckett University, in the design of the scheme.

The council has enlisted the help of experts from the Leeds Sustainability Institute (LSI), part of Leeds Beckett University, to make sure the energy-efficient aspects of the properties are installed to the specification, and will test and monitor the properties after completion.

Dr Martin Fletcher from the LSI said: “We are excited to be involved with such an innovative housing scheme that sets high-efficiency targets alongside the practical challenges of sustainable construction.

“We cannot delay tackling the climate emergency and it’s great to see Barnsley Council are leading the way in this. Our involvement throughout the whole process, from design through to occupation, will ensure that the aspirations of the development are met and help to improve developments in the future.”

Councillor Tim Cheetham, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “This exciting project will provide affordable, well designed, spacious and secure homes which will help reduce fuel poverty and provide a shining example of the sort of homes we want for Barnsley.

“The government says we must provide more than 21,500 new homes by 2033, and we want to achieve this through sustainable, quality housing, so you can live in the right house for you.

“We know there is a demand for affordable housing in this area, and these high-quality new homes will directly contribute to the council’s 2030 vision of Barnsley as the Place of Possibilities, and its themes of Growing Barnsley, Healthy Barnsley and Sustainable Barnsley through providing safe, warm and sustainable homes.”

Torpoint Ltd has been appointed as the contractor following a tendering process and construction is due to start in February.