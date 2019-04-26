‘Lovely’ hotel extends hours despite objections 

The owner of an award-winning hotel is looking forward to a summer of picnics, later evenings and wedding parties after they were granted longer hours and the sale of alcohol.

Tina Carr, owner of Brocco on the Park, applied to extend their opening hours, serve alcohol later and sell alcohol on site.

The application was approved by Sheffield City Council despite objections from local residents who had worries about an increase in noise and nuisance related to drinking.

Ms Carr said: “My primary focus is the hotel so I don’t want anything that would disturb guests or cause them to complain.

“The people we attract are mostly families from very young to 90-year-olds celebrating their birthday. We take it seriously and we take our residents seriously too. We are not trying to change the nature of the business, we are just trying to keep it going.”

David Black, who lives nearby the hotel, formally objected and attended the meeting. He said “it’s a lovely place which is very well run” but raised concerns about how the changes would impact the neighbourhood.

Ms Carr’s legal adviser, Michelle Hazelwood, said they had previously applied for 21 temporary notices to be open later into the night than what they were asking for in this extension. She added that all of these were approved with no objections from authorities and no complaints from residents.

Scott Royal, who lives slightly further down the road from the hotel than Mr Black, formally supported the application and came to the meeting to give his support. He said his family and him regularly use the business and added: “I fully support this application because I feel the people running it will do their utmost to look after it and it’s a significant benefit to the local area.”

Under the approval, they will now get 50 days a year to stay open later and will be able to sell bottles of alcohol.