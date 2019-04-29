Lord Mayor of Sheffield films himself eating ice cream while running London Marathon

Despite admitting he did no training whatsoever for the London Marathon, the Lord Mayor of Sheffield said he was ‘doing fine’ as he munched on an ice cream while running.

Coun Magid Madid, who became the city’s youngest mayor when he was sworn in last May, took a video of himself enjoying the treat as he ran across Tower Bridge on Sunday.

The 29-year-old posted the video on Twitter and told his followers: “I’m doing fine…”

Tower Bridge comes shortly before the halfway stage of the race, which finishes on The Mall.

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid enjoys an ice cream while running the London Marathon. Picture: @MagicMagid

But the Mayor did tweet later in the day to say he had to stop for physio every half mile due to cramp.

He aims to raise £5,000 which will be split between the three charities – Sheffield Flourish, Sheffield Women’s Counselling and Therapy Services and Unity Gym Project.

For more information or to donate visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MagidMagid