Lord Mayor Magid turned down Love Island

Outgoing Lord Mayor Magid Magid has been showered with invitations since taking up the role last year but there are some things he just had to refuse.

Reality dating shows Love Island and First Dates Hotel as well as The Circle were rejected by Magid who will be stepping down as a councillor in coming weeks to run in the European elections.

He joked: “I don’t know if the world is trying to tell me something but these are things I’m just completely not interested in to be honest.”

Magid, who has no personal assistant, said he gets flooded with invitations to all kinds of events – and has accepted requests to speak at Glastonbury and Boomtown Fair festivals this summer – but only agrees if he believes it will be a good platform for debate or to shout about Sheffield.

“It’s really nice because I get invited to lots of different things but at the same time I just can’t do as much,” he said.

“I’ve had to decline things like This Morning and Good Morning Britain many times because they clash with other things and it takes a lot of time to travel to and from London but if I’m free I will speak on issues.”

Previously he accepted some wackier requests, such as walking a couple down the aisle on their wedding day, Brexit Blind Dates with a former Love Island star and taking part in the television programme Hunted. But he said participating in the likes of Love Island or First Dates Hotel was out of the question.

He said: “The producers from Love Island got in touch with me quite a few times, like really trying to push me and I was like ‘it’s just not me’.

“They’ve been quite persistent but it’s just not who I am and I would never have sex on TV or anything like that, my mum would disown me.”

Magid said he’s been in conversation with some documentary filmmakers and book publishers and would make an exception for Strictly Come Dancing however, “if Strictly want me, I’d take it in a heartbeat”.

He has faced some criticism for attracting a lot of media attention in the past but he said “there needs to be a face to leadership” and added “with everything I do I’ll always use it as a chance to shout about how great Sheffield is or talk about issues.”