Lord Mayor Magid kept a ‘hate-box’ during his term in office

Lord Mayor Magid has spoken out against the ‘vile’ hate mail he received during his time in the role, saying he ‘will not be defeated’ by it.

In a shocking post on social media Magid shared a racist letter addressed to him which insulted him and his parents, told him ‘to die’ and referenced MP Jo Cox who was murdered in 2016.

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid kept a 'hate-box' during his term in office. Picture: Chris Etchells

Magid said: “The vile, racist language. The demeaning insults. The threat of harm. The sinister reference to a great woman who was brutally assassinated by a far-right terrorist.

“I’m not sharing this to ask for sympathy or anger. I’m sharing this as a harsh reminder. A reminder of the hate and intolerance that has penetrated the very heart of communities. A reminder of the difficulties we face in our struggle to build a fairer, more equal society.”

He revealed he kept a hate-box in the Lord Mayor’s parlour filled with ‘hateful letters’ he received, which he said he got on a regular basis.

He added: “Yes, hate is pervasive and it causes real harm. But by embracing courage, compassion and a vision of hope – we can defeat it. For the sake of humanity’s future, we must defeat it.”

It comes after a number of the city’s councillors opened up last year about the extent of abuse they faced in their positions.

Councillor Julie Dore, leader of Sheffield City Council, said she had to go to a safe house and have panic alarms fitted in her home after receiving a number of death threats.

Coun Jayne Dunn said she also needed panic alarms fitted to her home after a number of threats and a break in to her garden.

If you have experienced hate crime you can report it to the police on 101