Looking back over cable car plan for Sheffield’s Penistone Road and other ambitious schemes in latest Town Hall Tattle podcast

Do you remember councillor Alf Meade’s campaign for cable cars over Penistone Road, the bid for Sheffield to house Europe’s tallest building, or the underground metro system that never went ahead?

Join local democracy reporters Molly Williams, Lucy Ashton, George Torr and Danielle Andrews as we discuss one councillor’s ambitious plans for cable cars over Penistone Road that still get people talking 20 years later, an airport for flying cars and an underground metro system that never got off the ground.

George fills us in on Doncaster’s bid to become the new home of Great British Railways, Lucy discusses a scrapped plan for a Stocksbridge funicular, and Molly tells us all about a pie in the sky scheme for an airport for futuristic flying cars on brownfield land near Sheffield train station.