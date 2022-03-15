Look inside new Depot Bakery cafe at Sheffield’s historic Hillsborough Park Coach House

It opened for the first time this week and it was immediately busy.

Steve Chu, chief executive of Age UK Sheffield, said the cafe is dementia-friendly and it will generate money for the charity to reinvest in activities for older people, as well as support the Depot Bakery, a local business which already had a site in Neepsend.

Undefined: readMore

He said: “One of the things that really came through when we put in the funding bid from the feedback we got was that this wasn’t just for Age UK Sheffield, they could see this would be something that would benefit the entire community and local residents as well as older people throughout Sheffield.

“People have said it’s a win, win throughout and hopefully that will be proven.”

The opening hours are 8am to 5pm, every day. The kitchen will close from 4pm. The first week will be takeaway only before the full restaurant opens from Monday, March 21.

1. Customers were quick to try out the new Depot Bakery site. The Depot Bakery's Coach House site sells artisanal freshly-baked breads, Viennoisse pastry, specialist espresso and filter coffee, alongside a freshly prepared hot and cold food menu. Photo: Molly Williams, local democracy reporter Photo Sales

2. Customers queue to try out the new Depot Bakery while others read the history displayed on the wall. Customers queue to try out the new Depot Bakery while others read the history displayed on the wall. The cafe is decorated with art and people's stories of Hillsborough Park. Photo: Molly Williams, local democracy reporter Photo Sales

3. Sun lights up the Depot Bakery sign on the back of a customer Sun lights up the Depot Bakery sign on the back of a customer on opening day. Photo: Molly Williams, local democracy reporter Photo Sales

4. Sign showing the way to the new cafe Sign showing the way to the new cafe. The opening hours are 8am to 5pm, every day. The kitchen closes at 4pm. Photo: Molly Williams, local democracy reporter Photo Sales