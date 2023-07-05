News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Local plan: long-awaited Sheffield blueprint delayed again but still on track for 2024

Sheffield Council gave an update on the progress of the local plan, confirming it had yet again faced another delay.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 5th Jul 2023, 18:41 BST

The blueprint for where 35,700 new homes, as well as business and other developments, will be built has been a long time coming after several delays that left Sheffield relying on outdated policies and with less control over where developments went for years.

It is due to come into action by the end of 2024 and guide where all developments are built until 2039.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Douglas Johnson, chairman of the housing committee and leader of the Green Party, asked if the plan was still on track in members’ questions at a full council meeting today.

Most Popular
Sheffield Council gave an update on the progress of the local plan, confirming it had yet again faced another delay. Picture by Gerard BinksSheffield Council gave an update on the progress of the local plan, confirming it had yet again faced another delay. Picture by Gerard Binks
Sheffield Council gave an update on the progress of the local plan, confirming it had yet again faced another delay. Picture by Gerard Binks

In reply, council leader Tom Hunt said the plan is now expected to be submitted to government five months later than set out in the last agreed schedule.

He said: “[This is] due to ensuring all consultation and engagement feedback is thoroughly considered. However, we remain optimistic that adoption can still be achieved by around December 2024 as we have allowed for some flexibility in respect to the timeline associated with this process.”

Councillor Douglas Johnson, leader of Sheffield City Council\'s Green group and chair of the housing committeeCouncillor Douglas Johnson, leader of Sheffield City Council\'s Green group and chair of the housing committee
Councillor Douglas Johnson, leader of Sheffield City Council\'s Green group and chair of the housing committee
Related topics:Douglas JohnsonSheffieldGreen Party