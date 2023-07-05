Local plan: long-awaited Sheffield blueprint delayed again but still on track for 2024

Sheffield Council gave an update on the progress of the local plan, confirming it had yet again faced another delay.

The blueprint for where 35,700 new homes, as well as business and other developments, will be built has been a long time coming after several delays that left Sheffield relying on outdated policies and with less control over where developments went for years.

It is due to come into action by the end of 2024 and guide where all developments are built until 2039.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Douglas Johnson, chairman of the housing committee and leader of the Green Party, asked if the plan was still on track in members’ questions at a full council meeting today.

Sheffield Council gave an update on the progress of the local plan, confirming it had yet again faced another delay. Picture by Gerard Binks

In reply, council leader Tom Hunt said the plan is now expected to be submitted to government five months later than set out in the last agreed schedule.

He said: “[This is] due to ensuring all consultation and engagement feedback is thoroughly considered. However, we remain optimistic that adoption can still be achieved by around December 2024 as we have allowed for some flexibility in respect to the timeline associated with this process.”