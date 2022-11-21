The policy in the long-awaited draft local plan states new takeaways or changes to opening hours at existing takeaways will not be allowed where the business is within 800 metres of a secondary school, and open between 8am and 5pm.

They could also be banned in district or local centres where existing takeaways already make up more than 25 percent of the units.

A map created by the Liberal Democrats showed much of the city centre, Ecclesall Road and Hillsborough would be off limits to new takeaways if the proposal goes ahead.

Sheffield Liberal Democrats, who are fighting plans to ban takeaways near schools, said around 40 per cent of the city would be affected.

Why is Sheffield Council planning the ban on takeaways?

In the draft policy, officers said: “Higher concentrations of food outlets, including takeaways tend to be found in more disadvantaged areas of Sheffield.

“They are also often clustered near to schools making them easy to access at lunch breaks and after school, especially for secondary school children. This provides an obstacle to school children eating healthily.

“As part of the whole systems approach our food strategy takes towards impacting on obesity and associated ill health, limiting the development of hot food takeaways close to schools will assist in children and the wider community making healthier food choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Council is proposing a policy that bans new takeaways near schools – but some councillors argue it is ‘micromanaging’.

“An over concentration of hot food takeaways also negatively impacts on the vitality and viability of district and local centres and other locations by reducing the diversity of the types of shops and services they offer.”

But the policy was challenged by the Liberal Democrats who claimed it was not thought through.

‘Micromanaging personal decisions’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrat councillor Joe Otten said: “The council needs to think again on the proposal.

“Takeaway hot food in all its tremendous diversity is a part of the city’s culture and we should embrace it. Yes we should be trying to eat a reasonably balanced diet overall, but ‘hot takeaway’ doesn’t have to be a poor dietary choice and it isn’t right for the council to try to micromanage our personal decisions like this.