Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The borough’s Labour Party – led by Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE – held 17 seats on the council and remain the ruling party.

Thirty-two seats are needed to take control of BMBC, and Labour have a clear majority with 48 councillors overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservatives lost one of their two seats to Labour, leaving them with just one councillor.

Ballot

They lost Penistone East, a traditional Tory stronghold, to Labour’s John Roberts.

Councillor Roberts won the seat with a majority of just 156 votes, with Conservative candidate Peter Millar hot on his heels.

The ward is now held by two Labour councillors and the council’s only Conservative councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Liberal Democrats, the main opposition to the ruling Labour party bolstered their numbers and now have eleven seats.

They gained a seat in Dodworth which was previously held by Labour, which leader Councillor Hannah Kitching said she is ‘delighted’ with.

Two independents and one Reform councillor make up the rest of the seats on the council.

Turn out borough-wide was 24 per cent, and was as low as 16 per cent in Dearne North, and as high as 37 per cent in Penistone East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, the Conservatives lost control of 10 councils, more than 470 council seats and West Midlands mayor Andy Street.

The party also lost 10 Police and Crime Commissioners to Labour.