Local elections 2022: all the wards with a new councillor and how to contact them

Sheffield Council was left in no overall control for a second consecutive year following a long results night at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield which saw several seats change hands but no winner taking it all.

Politicians are now in the process of deciding who will team up to take the reins for the year and have until the council’s annual general meeting on Wednesday, May 18 to make a decision.

But things will be different this year regardless of leadership as the council changes to a modern committee system for the first time.

This aims to give all councillors more power in decision making by delegating authority to committees that will be politically proportionate to the make up of the council.

Here we introduce you to the new councillors and signpost how you can contact them if you need support or want to raise issues.

Who are the new councillors starting in 2022?

Eight councillors stepped down at the local elections this year and two sitting councillors lost their seats meaning there are 10 new politicians starting at the local authority this year.

They are councillors: Nighat Basharat (Nether Edge and Sharrow), Kurtis Crossland (Beighton), Marieanne Elliot (Gleadless Valley), Maleiki Haybe (Broomhill and Sharrow Vale), Tom Hunt (Walkley), Nabeela Mowlana (Park and Arbourthorne), Henry Nottage (Hillsborough), Minesh Parekh (Crookes and Crosspool), Janet Ridler (Stocksbridge and Upper Don) and Craig Gamble-Pugh (East Ecclesfield).

You can find out more about each councillor on the Who Is My Councillor website here: https://whoismycouncillor.co.uk/.

How can I contact my local councillor?

As well as representing you in the Town Hall during decision making, councillors support their constituents in dealing with a wide range of issues in your neighbourhood.

Contact information for each councillor can be found on the council’s website here: https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/mgMemberIndex.aspx?bcr=1

Many will share a phone number and address to contact them as well as an official email which is usually: [email protected]

Councillors also hold regular surgeries so constituents can meet them in person to discuss issues. Information about these can be found on the same link as the contact details.