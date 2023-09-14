Local authority approves £80million for projects across South Yorkshire

A local authority approved £80million worth of programmes across South Yorkshire, including funding for hundreds of new homes in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has used £2m of his mayoral budget to restore bus services in Sheffield and South Yorkshire and is running a Fair Bus Deal campaign

The board members at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) accepted the proposal to award more than £80m for seven projects on Tuesday (September 12).

Among the approved fundings, SYMCA will contribute almost £12m towards a £130m scheme in Neepsend, Sheffield, where the developers will build 500-550 homes and 40,000 sq ft. of commercial spaces as well as a large publicly accessible central park/courtyard at the Cannon Brewery site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project is said to be delivered in two phases – with the first phase seeing the development of 300 homes.

The board also accepted the proposal to award almost £3m to Doncaster City Council to deliver a ‘whole house’ retrofit pilot to 21 homes in a social housing setting and insulate 300 homes in total.