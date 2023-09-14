Local authority approves £80million for projects across South Yorkshire
The board members at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) accepted the proposal to award more than £80m for seven projects on Tuesday (September 12).
Among the approved fundings, SYMCA will contribute almost £12m towards a £130m scheme in Neepsend, Sheffield, where the developers will build 500-550 homes and 40,000 sq ft. of commercial spaces as well as a large publicly accessible central park/courtyard at the Cannon Brewery site.
The project is said to be delivered in two phases – with the first phase seeing the development of 300 homes.
The board also accepted the proposal to award almost £3m to Doncaster City Council to deliver a ‘whole house’ retrofit pilot to 21 homes in a social housing setting and insulate 300 homes in total.
It was also approved that £63m – £36m capital and £27m revenue grant support – will go towards Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s “Place Plan Investment”.