Local authority approves £80million for projects across South Yorkshire

A local authority approved £80million worth of programmes across South Yorkshire, including funding for hundreds of new homes in Sheffield.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST
South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has used £2m of his mayoral budget to restore bus services in Sheffield and South Yorkshire and is running a Fair Bus Deal campaignSouth Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has used £2m of his mayoral budget to restore bus services in Sheffield and South Yorkshire and is running a Fair Bus Deal campaign
South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has used £2m of his mayoral budget to restore bus services in Sheffield and South Yorkshire and is running a Fair Bus Deal campaign

The board members at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) accepted the proposal to award more than £80m for seven projects on Tuesday (September 12).

Among the approved fundings, SYMCA will contribute almost £12m towards a £130m scheme in Neepsend, Sheffield, where the developers will build 500-550 homes and 40,000 sq ft. of commercial spaces as well as a large publicly accessible central park/courtyard at the Cannon Brewery site.

The project is said to be delivered in two phases – with the first phase seeing the development of 300 homes.

The board also accepted the proposal to award almost £3m to Doncaster City Council to deliver a ‘whole house’ retrofit pilot to 21 homes in a social housing setting and insulate 300 homes in total.

It was also approved that £63m – £36m capital and £27m revenue grant support – will go towards Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s “Place Plan Investment”.

