They were commenting as the new Prime Minister travelled to Balmoral in Scotland today (Tuesday) to meet the Queen and be formally accepted as the new head of the UK government.

Labour leader of Sheffield City Council, Coun Terry Fox, said: “It is simply outrageous that or the last six weeks the government has been ignoring the cost-of-living crisis.

“Energy costs are hurting us all and leaving so many Sheffield residents struggling.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss: Sheffield politicians want action from her now on energy price rises and the cost-of-living crisis

“Now that we have a new Prime Minister in place she must do everything she can to help get us through this crisis. Inflation is at over 10%, with Britain the only G7 economy where inflation has hit double digits.

“Whilst energy costs are a leading contributor to high inflation, other aspects such as stagnant economic growth and poor handling of public finances has made Britain particularly vulnerable to the cost of living crisis.

“On day one she needs to not only provide massive support to Sheffield residents, but to give local authorities like Sheffield the funding they need.

“The council has lost over 30% of its budget in the last decade. That’s around £250 million less for the city’s public services. This is harming everything from children’s social care to street cleaning.

Sheffield City Council Green Party leader Douglas Johnson wants a general election following the selection by Conservative Party members of Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister

“Not to mention our buses, which will be cut by a third in March by government. She needs to get to grip on all of these issues and quickly.”

‘Electorate no bigger than Blackpool’

The council’s Green Party group leader, Coun Douglas Johnson, said: “If ever we need a reminder we don’t have an elected government in this country, this is it.

“The Prime Minister of the whole UK was chosen by an electorate no bigger than the population of Blackpool.

Sheffield City Council leader Coun Terry Fox has told new Prime Minister Liz Truss to 'get to grip' on the cost-of-living crisis and energy price rises

“That’s why we need a general election straight away. This failed government has no mandate and nothing to offer the British people. We need clear leadership to address the cost of living and climate crises.”

Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Hallam, Laura Gordon, said: “Liz Truss is a Boris Johnson loyalist who voted to hike taxes on local people and spent months failing to act on soaring energy bills.

“Her premiership represents more of the same failed Conservative Party policies that have led to a cost-of-living crisis and our local NHS services stretched to breaking point.

“Sheffield has been let down by years of neglect from Labour locally and from this Conservative Government, it is time for a change.

“Liz Truss and the Conservatives have spent months failing to act on soaring energy bills, leaving local residents in despair and small businesses going to the wall.

“Sheffield has a bad deal, the Conservatives have shown they are completely out of touch with people here, meanwhile, Labour have just let down people by not listening to the issues that matter.