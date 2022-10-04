Liz Truss responds to Doncaster Sheffield Airport closure promising to ‘see what can be done’

Peel Group, the airport’s owners, announced it would be shutting down operations from October 31 despite the offer of public money to keep it open into 2023.

The company said “no tangible proposals” were received regarding its future ownership and the closure was due to a “fundamental lack of financial viability”.

Liz Truss was questioned on the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport after promising to do all she can to save it.

Speaking to Harry Horton, political correspondent, on ITV Calendar, Ms Truss said: “I’m very disappointed to hear what’s been announced about the airport. What I want to do is make sure we engage with all parties to see how we can find a way forward. Regional airports are incredibly important.

“The first thing we will be doing is talking to all of the parties to see what can be done and the transport secretary will be saying more after that.”

But Doncaster Council and Oliver Coppard, South Yorkshire Mayor, said they have had no contact with any ministers since the closure was announced.

Responding to a question on this, Ms Truss said: “I will make sure we are in touch with them to deal with this issue and make sure we are doing all we can to ensure local growth and the local economy.”

When asked if the government would intervene, she said: “What we are going to do is engage all the parties and see what can be done because it is an important regional facility.”

Protest

GMB Union organised an online rally protesting the closure – it starts at 7pm this evening and will feature speakers including local politicians Mr Coppard, Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and Ed Milliband.

The url to join the meeting is: www.tinyurl.com/SaveDSARally. The Zoom meeting identification code is: 861 7468 7774.

Sarah Barnes, GMB organiser, said: “We are happy to meet with the prime minister to discuss how she can save our members’ jobs

“Despite claims made on social media, the blame for this senseless closure is with Peel Group – and the PM has the power to stop this.

“She must keep her word.”

