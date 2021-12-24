If approved, the budget will increase the hourly pay for social care staff to the Real Living Wage, as determined by the Living Wage Foundation, which from April will be £9.90.

The role of a PA might include: organising and supporting individuals with their social and physical activities, booking and going with individuals to appointments, helping individuals to get to work, college or university, helping with personal care such as showering and dressing, or – for those employed by parents or guardians to support children – providing respite care.

"For many people, Personal Assistants make a critical difference to their lives, ensuring that they get exactly the help that they need."

More than 430 people in Rotherham employ a personal assistant to help them maintain their independence, who help support them in their social and physical activities, help them get to work or a place of education, and help with personal care such as dressing or showering.

Service users receive a direct payment from the council that they then use to pay their assistant, but at the moment the rate of pay funded by the council is limited to the government’s national minimum wage – currently set at £8.91 per hour for anyone aged over 23.

Councillor Chris Read, Labour leader of Rotherham Council, said: “Earlier this year, the council won national accreditation in recognition of the work we have done to lift the incomes of people in low paid work, ensuring that they receive at least the Real Living Wage.

“Already over the last few years more than 2,000 people have directly benefited, and as we set out our budget proposals next year we want to help hundreds more to do the same.