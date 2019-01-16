LIVE – Prime Minister Theresa May faces vote of no confidence Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Just 24 hours after sufferig the worst Government defeat since 1924 when her Brexit deal was rejected, Theresa May now faces a vote of no confidence. Follow all the updates on our LIVE blog. Theresa May addresses the HOuse of Commons. Picture: UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/PA Wire Hundreds of new council homes will be built in Sheffield