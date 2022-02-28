Join Molly Williams, Lucy Ashton and Danielle Andrews as we discuss this year’s council budgets and what they mean for you, how much council tax will rise by, and why you will pay more to fund the police.

Lucy tells us how vulnerable adults with expensive care packages will have them reviewed as Sheffield Council faces a budget crisis, Danielle discusses Barnsley and Rotherham’s council tax rises, and Molly lays out what the police precept will pay for.

We dive into which heritage sites in Sheffield and the Peak District we love the most, the best place to see fireworks on bonfire night, and if we are remembering the hole in the road with rose-tinted glasses.