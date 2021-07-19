List of high-rise residential buildings in South Yorkshire to be inspected for fire safety released

The service is undertaking a ‘Building Risk Review’ project, inspecting all high-rise residential buildings to ensure they comply with fore safety regulations.

The list includes buildings identified by central government plus extra buildings identified by SYFRS - which made the decision to include all buildings of six storeys and over.

SYFRS say the buildings are on the list because of their height - not because they are automatically deemed unsafe.

Grenfell Tower.

From an original list of around 300 buildings, the service say there are now less than 70 left for them to inspect.

Simon Dunker, area manage for SYFRS said: “It’s really important for residents to understand that this list does not mean that those buildings are inherently unsafe- just that we want to ensure we have accurate, up-to-date information on these buildings and are able to provide this information to government. .

“Like all fire and rescue services, the government issued us with a list of high rise residential buildings for which they have requested further information on. Having cross referenced this list with our own local information, the list of buildings we are inspecting as part of this work has grown to beyond those which are simply over 18 metres high. This is because we want to be really clear about what is and isn’t in scope and be as thorough as we can possibly be.

“We have invested in a dedicated inspection team to complete this work and intend to complete it as quickly and as thoroughly as we can, to ensure the ongoing safety of residents in South Yorkshire We are well on course to have completed this work before the end of December 2021.”

“We hope this work will provide reassurance to residents in the wake of the initial findings of the Grenfell inquiry and illustrates resident safety remains our priority. Where we identify an issue with a building, we will then work with building owners and managers to ensure any necessary work is carried out.”

The decision to overturn the refusal of a freedom of information request made by the local democracy reporting service means that the buildings on the inspection list have been released to the public for the first time.

The FOI request asked the service to disclose the names of the buildings in South Yorkshire which are on the list, after a report revealed that 309 buildings in South Yorkshire needed to be inspected, as of April 2021.

The service refused the request as the “disclosure would or would be likely tohave a detrimental effect on the physical or mental health of any individual, or the safety of any individual.”

An internal review, however, stated that the service no longer takes this stance, and has released the information.

These are the buildings yet to be inspected:

The FulcrumUninn Student AccommodationThe Trigon Block CThe Trigon Block AClifton BlockRialto Block1 Napier StreetTrigon / Derwent Block BBlock D – The CubeAshton PointFargate CourtThe GateCity Towers ApartmentsBamford PointCornish Steel WorksForge HouseTelegraph HouseSpeedwell Works – Alsop FieldsPinstone ChambersDun WorksThe GrannaryThe Grannary and ConciergeChallenge works FlatsBlock A St VincentsBlock B St VincentsBlock C St VincentsBlock D St VincentsBlock E St Vincents112-116 Ecclesall RoadSportsman ApartmentsFlats above retail George Street / High StreetProp 1 Comercial Unit/ 46 ApartmentsChapelheightsWoodville Hall of ResidenceDerwent Apartments – Block ADerwent Apartments – Block B-CDerwent Apartments – Block D-EDerwent Apartments – Block F-GWimberry Apartments – Blocks A&B, C&D, E&F, G&HWindgather Apartments – Blocks A & BWindgather Apartments – Blocks C & DWindgather Apartments – Blocks E & FWindgather Apartments – Blocks G & HKinder Apartments – Block A & BKinder Apartments – Block C & DKinder Apartments – Block E & FKinder Apartments – Block G & HGraham PointLand at Kelham IslandHoyle StreetBessemer HousePorter brook HouseCask HouseShire HousePortland TowersI Quarter / Crucible StackMillau BlockThe FitzgeraldWhitecroft Works**Steel City Phase 3 Hollis Croft**41 Castle Square**Fusion Students Block A & Block B (17 storey & 10 storey)**Proposed 268 residential apartments Nursery Street**Block D**Spectrum Apartments*** iQ Steel

** Premises under construction due to be complete before the end of 2021