Lidl resubmits application for new Sheffield Road store creating 40 jobs

Lidl v.1

Supermarket giant Lidl has resubmitted plans for a new store on Sheffield Road in Hoyland, which will craete 40 new jobs.

The discount retailer withdrew their original plans in December, after they were recommended for refusal.

A fresh application has now been submitted to Barnsley Council, which addresses ‘outstanding information’ such as loss of greenspace; impact on residents; ‘lack of information regarding the retail impact on Hoyland Common’; and the mitigation for loss of biodiversity.

Planning documents state that access will be taken from Cross Keys Lane with a new access in the south-east corner of the site.

The junction between Cross Keys Lane and Sheffield Road will also be retained, alongside improvements to a 7.3m wide road with 2m footways.

A revised alignment of the proposed footway and junction of Cross Keys Lane, has been proposed, meaning that lorries ‘would be able to enter and exitthe site without obstructing oncoming vehicles and with minimal traversal across the centre line’.

The proposals include 100 parking spaces, six disabled spaces, nine parent and child spaces and two electric vehicle charging points.

The scheme will see 74 trees or tree groups removed from the site, to be replaced with 53 trees to mitigate the loss.

Planning documents submitted by the applicant state that: “The site does not constitute a ‘green space’ as it is a privately owned site that is inaccessible to the public. The site has a low ecological potential with no high quality habitat.

“As such, it is considered that the proposals do not constitute a loss of green space.”

A financial contribution to improve play or sports facilities in the area has been proposed, in order to mitigate the council’s view that the site is green space, add the documents.

A retail assessment found ‘demonstrates that the proposed development will not have an adverse impact on any of the identified centres within the catchment area.’

A noise impact assessment has also been carried out, to address ‘unacceptable harm to residential amenity’ at nearby Regent Court.

The assessment concluded that ‘with appropriate mitigation in the form of 2.4m solid timber fencing, the noise from plant and equipment, as well as deliveries, will not detrimentally impact surrounding residents.’

It estimates a ‘worst-case scenario’ of 250 vehicle trips during the Saturday daytime peak hour, which the planning documents state ‘would not cause unacceptable harm to residential amenity’.

The documents add: ‘The application for a new food store will benefit the local area by increasing food shopping choice, bring additional investment to the area, provide additional employment for the area, and provide improvements in the form of off-site contributions for both biodiversity and greenspace’.

Residents launched a petition to oppose the original plans earlier this year, and raised concerns about extra traffic and the proximity of a new supermarket to their homes.

A spokesperson for Lidl previously told the local democracy reporting service that they are "committed" to bringing a new store to Hoyland, adding that it would "greatly benefit the community" by providing affordable produce, jobs for residents and "significant investment" for the area.

