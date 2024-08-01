Licence granted for controversial Rawmarsh shop despite objections
The applicant has been granted a licence to sell alcohol in the current Clay Pit Lane Fish Bar in Rawmarsh, which they will convert into a shop.
The shop will be allowed to sell alcohol seven days a week, between 7am and 10pm.
The number of existing licensed premises in Rawmarsh, along with reported disturbances and parking issues, is already a concern – with 563 residents signing a petition which called for the council to refuse the application, as well as 19 separate objections.
During a meeting on July 24, the applicant’s representative told Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council that there were no recorded crimes within 15m of the premises, and that some signatures on the petition were collected in a ‘competitor’s shop’.
The licence holder will need to keep to a number of conditions, including operating a CCTV system and a challenge 25 scheme.
