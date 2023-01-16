Liberty Steel announced they are set to make 440 redundant due to ‘challenging market conditions’ – including 185 in Rotherham.
Jeffrey Kabel, chief transformation officer for Liberty Steel Group, said the firm had put £200m into the business over the last two years but cuts were still necessary.
John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne, said the cuts would be a “bitter disappointment” for the workforce.
Mr Healey added: “This is a big blow to Rotherham’s steel-making future, and a bitter disappointment for the loyal Liberty workforce.
“They’ve seen the company through really tough recent years with covid, the collapse of its funder and sky-high energy costs.
“UK steel firms have been on the brink for the last decade, while Government has done too little to help keep our UK industry internationally competitive, especially on energy costs.”