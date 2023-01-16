A Rotherham MP says plans to cut jobs at Libery Steel are a “blow” to the town’s steel making future.

Liberty Steel announced they are set to make 440 redundant due to ‘challenging market conditions’ – including 185 in Rotherham.

Jeffrey Kabel, chief transformation officer for Liberty Steel Group, said the firm had put £200m into the business over the last two years but cuts were still necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne, said the cuts would be a “bitter disappointment” for the workforce.

John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne, said the cuts would be a “biter disappointment” for the workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Healey added: “This is a big blow to Rotherham’s steel-making future, and a bitter disappointment for the loyal Liberty workforce.

“They’ve seen the company through really tough recent years with covid, the collapse of its funder and sky-high energy costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad