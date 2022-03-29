Liberal Democrats select Sheffield councillor Joe Otten to run for South Yorkshire mayor

Otten, who previously contested the election for South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner in 2016 and 2021, represents the Dore & Totley ward on Sheffield Council.

He said that despite South Yorkshire being one of the first places to secure a devolution deal, the region has fallen behind others due to ‘squabbling and infighting’ between the four Labour council leaders.

A former software developer and small business owner, Coun Otten has held portfolio positions covering transport, the environment, communities and served on the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel as well as the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Audit Risk and Standards Board.

Joe Otten is standing for the Liberal Democrats in the South Yorkshire mayoral election

“After four wasted years with a Labour Mayor, it is time for a change,” he said.

“Liberal Democrats in South Yorkshire work as a team and I have the ambition we need for better buses, warmer homes, and a stronger local economy.

“The current mayor has treated this crucial role as a part time job and it’s held our region back – I will be a full time mayor who listens to local people.”

Current mayor Dan Jarvis, who is also MP for Barnsley Central, is standing down and the election is set to take place on Thursday, May 5 with the results being announced the following afternoon.

Other candidates running for South Yorkshire mayor include: