Liberal Democrats open 'constituency office' in Sheffield Hallam following Jared O'Mara pledge to resign
The Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate hoping to replace Jared O’Mara as MP for Sheffield Hallam has opened up her own office in an attempt to help constituents.
Laura Gordon opened the new office for Sheffield Hallam Liberal Democrats on Saturday with the help of Jane Dodds, who won the by-election in Brecon and Radnorshire, Wales, earlier this month.
The Star exclusively revealed how Mr O’Mara stated he intended to resign following the MP’s summer recess on September 3, following his most damning week of a turbulent two years in office.
Speaking after the opening of the Liberal Democrats’ office on Tapton House Road, just off Manchester Road, Ms Dodds said: “The people of Brecon and Radnorshire have spoken and have helped reduce the Conservative majority to just one in Parliament.
"Now the people of Sheffield Hallam have the chance not just to have their say on Brexit but on the quality of representation they want.
“Sheffield Hallam has not had a voice in Parliament for far too long on the issues facing the country.”
Mr O’Mara stated he intended to resign after his chief of staff Gareth Arnold posted a damning foul-mouthed rant on the MP’s own Twitter account before 20-year-old Jennifer Barnes, employed by the politician, accusing him of sexual harassment.
The MP, aged 37, said he was ‘not well and in the process of receiving medical help’ and would tender his resignation ‘via the official Parliamentary process’ as soon as term restarts.
Ms Gordon said she had taken on casework of Sheffield Hallam constituents and ‘helps them when she can’.
The Liberal Democrats confirmed the office would be open to constituents.
Ms Gordon also criticised the Labour party and claimed Mr O’Mara was chosen as its candidate for the 2017 General Election ‘without an interview.’
The House of Commons’ Parliamentary Digital Service said it was investigating an alleged security breach at Mr O’Mara’s office and had put measures in place to prevent unauthorised access to Mr O’Mara's parliamentary account.
Mr O’Mara could not be reached for comment.