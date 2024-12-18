Liberal Democrats hold Dodworth seat in by-election

The Liberal Democrats have held their seat in Dodworth in a by-election triggered by a councillor’s resignation.

Councillor Sam Christmas, one of three Liberal Democrat councillors representing the Dodworth Ward, announced his resignation in October, citing work commitments as the reason for his departure.

Fellow Liberal Democrat Andy Waters retained the seat for the party during a by-election on December 12 with 1, 029 votes.

Reform UK candidate Eric Benson Hodgson came second with 503 votes, followed by Labour’s Kate Hutchinson (334), Steven John Burkinshaw for the Conservatives (147) and Trevor Mayne for the Green Paty (57).

Out of an eligible electorate of 8,503, 2,073 residents cast their votes, resulting in a voter turnout of 24.38 per cent.

Three ballot papers were rejected during the process.

Sarah Norman, chief executive of Barnsley Council and returning officer for Barnsley, said: “I would like to thank residents from the Dodworth ward for voting in this by-election and for making your vote count.”