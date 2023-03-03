Proposals to scrap the upgrade of Rotherham’s market in a bid to save the council more than £30m over the next two years have been voted down by opposition councillors.

During Rotherham Council’s budget meeting on March 1, leader of the borough’s Liberal Democrat group, Councillor Adam Carter, proposed an amendment to Labour’s budget.

In their proposals, the Lib Dem group say there is currently ‘£918,000 of sunk costs associated with the proposed removal of the markets redevelopment scheme’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scrapping the scheme would mean the council would save £21.3m this financial year, and £8.9m during 2024/25, according to the proposals.

Proposals to scrap the upgrade of Rotherham’s market in a bid to save the council more than £30m over the next two years have been voted down by opposition councillors.

The redevelopment of Rotherham Markets was put on hold whilst the council sought to fill a funding gap of £9.8m in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding was found from various sources, including £5m from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, and the project was granted planning permission in November.

When complete, the redevelopment will see a new dining area to the first floor of the indoor market, office space for charities and voluntary groups, and a new community hub.

Rotherham Council secured funding from the Government’s Future High Street Fund to finance the improvements and demolish what’s officially known as the Centenary Market, which opened in 1971.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new library will occupy the corner between Henry Street and Drummond Street and will include a café, meeting rooms, flexible gallery space, and a maker’s space.

Councillor Carter told RMBC’s budget meeting on March 1 that the group is “calling for an end to the expensive and wasteful borrowing to fund town centre vanity projects that residents don’t want.

“We believe that this council needs to stop living in the past and move with the times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For far too long, town hall bosses have decided what is best for our communities, and that is wrong.

“Through their decisions, Labour has killed off our town centre already. We won’t stand by and let them kill off our local communities too.

“We cannot stand by and let this council throw good money after bad in yet more failed town centre projects that should’ve happened in the 80’s.”

The Lib Dems proposal also suggested removing funding for the proposed Brinsworth bus gate scheme; increasing the budget for a tree planting and maintenance scheme; and increasing ward budgets from £10,00 to £150,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the proposals were criticised by both Labour and Conservative councillors.

Coun Ken Wyatt told the meeting that the way the market operates ‘has to change’, including attracting a ‘better food offer’, and encouraging younger traders.

“This is like walking away from the market, walking away from the historic institution and the social value it brings.”

Councillor Sarah Allen added: “I would be absolutely appalled if we were to get to the position where we handed back £20m to the government.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told the meeting the market scheme is ‘not a vanity project, and is ‘very much wanted by the community’.

Conservative councillor Zachary Collingham said the Lib Dem’s proposal “doesn’t make any attempt to help residents in the most extreme financial circumstances we are in now.”