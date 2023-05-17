The Liberal Democrats have challenged Labour for leadership of Sheffield Council following another election resulting in no overall control.

Currently, the council consists of 39 Labour seats, 29 Liberal Democrat seats, 14 Green seats as well as one Conservative and one independent. But none have enough to take control meaning the parties need to agree on a leader and a power sharing arrangement.

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, long-time leader of the Lib Dems, will put himself forward for the top role in the annual general meeting (AGM) today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be up against Coun Tom Hunt who was this week selected to be Labour’s leader following a “purge” ordered by Labour HQ. The national party also put the local group into special measures and set up a campaign improvement board following a series of failures including the damning findings of the street tree inquiry.

The Liberal Democrats have challenged Labour for leadership of Sheffield Council following another election resulting in no overall control.

The majority of Labour councillors spoiled their ballots for the leadership selection in protest against Labour HQ’s actions. Some were rumoured to be considering resigning at the AGM.

Coun Mohammed said: “I’m putting myself forward as leader to deliver the platform I was elected on.

“When the council meets on Wednesday, every member will have a choice between a local, democratically elected leader, or a Labour leader without his own party’s backing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the Lib Dems promised cost of living support, taking any future highways schemes through local area committees with proper consultation and boosting investment and supporting businesses.

The Green Party called on all parties to work together in the spirit of cooperation.

Coun Douglas Johnson, leader of the Greens, said they want to see a leader from one party and two co-deputy leaders from the other two main groups.

He said “This would create a balanced leadership team to work together, providing direction to the council on the important issues facing the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Greens also want to see leaders come together on a weekly basis to agree how to address strategic issues affecting the city. This would reflect the wishes of the voters of Sheffield who did not provide any party with an outright majority.

“This represents a further move away from the old ‘strong leader’ model that was so decisively rejected by the electorate in the governance referendum in 2021.